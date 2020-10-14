Longreads Honored with 14 Notable Mentions in ‘Best American’ Series

Longreads is delighted to announce 14 notable mentions for 13 pieces across the spectrum of the 2020 Best American series, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
Please see below for the full list of pieces included in each edition and those honored with notable mentions. Congratulations to all!
The Best American Essays
Included in the anthology:
- To Grieve is to Carry Another Time, by Matthew Salesses
Notable mention:
- Reading Lessons, by Irina Dumitrescu
- The End of Poker Night, by Mindy Greenstein
- Whiteness on the Couch, by Natasha Stovall
- Shared Breath, by Caitlin Dwyer
The Best American Science and Nature Writing
Included in the anthology:
- The Hunt for Planet Nine, by Shannon Stirone
- The Final Five Percent, by Tim Requarth
Notable mention:
- Born to Be Eaten, by Eva Holland
- Shovel, Knife, Story, Ax, by Erika Howsare
The Best American Travel Writing
Included in the anthology:
- Revisiting My Grandfather’s Garden, by Mojgan Ghazirad
- Vacation Memories Marred by the Indelible Stain of Racism, by Shanna B. Tiayon
Notable mention:
- Where Are the Gay Ladies of Cambodia?, by Lindsey Danis
- Notes on Citizenship, by Nina Li Coomes
- My Year on a Shrinking Island, by Michael Mount
The Best American Food Writing
Included in the anthology:
- The Man Who’s Going to Save Your Neighborhood Grocery Store, by Joe Fassler (The Counter/Longreads)
Notable mention:
- At the Maacher Bazaar, Fish for Life, by Madhushree Ghosh
- Shovel, Knife, Story, Ax, by Erika Howsare (Second nod for this piece!)
The Best American Sports Writing
Notable mention:
- A Walk on the Wild Side, by Anna Katherine Clemmons
- They Call Her La Primera, Jai Alai’s Last Hope, by Britni de la Cretaz
- Old Dudes on Skateboards, by Aaron Gilbreath