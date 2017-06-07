Announcing New Writers and Expanded Coverage

We wanted to take a moment to share some of our recent work with you, and to let you know about some exciting announcements for what’s next on Longreads.
May 2017 in Review
Longreads Members made it possible to publish nineteen Exclusives in May 2017, featuring:
- STORIES on American scapegoating over lost jobs, the struggle with faith and meaning in the American Southwest, and the video that helped launch a musical movement;
- ESSAYS on parenting books, a career in firefighting, finding meaning in grief, war through the eyes of a Vietnam veteran, motherhood, mental illness, Twin Peaks, grandchildren, and longing to reunite with a brother who’s been deployed;
- INTERVIEWS with Paula Hawkins, the bestselling author of The Girl on the Train, and David J. Garrow, author of Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama;
- and EXCERPTS from the unheard oral histories of migrant workers in California agriculture; Norma McCorvey’s memoir on becoming Jane Roe, the plaintiff in Roe v. Wade; Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich’s memoir of a murder case and family secrets; and Alice Herdan-Zuckmayer’s memoir on adjusting to life in America as a refugee from Nazi Germany.
Coming Up
In addition to a full lineup of curated picks, exclusives, and in-depth reporting, keep an eye out for these new additions:
- Danielle Tcholakian joined Longreads as a staff writer.
- Meaghan O’Connell is joining us as a columnist.
- Danielle Jackson is a new Longreads contributor.
- Garrett Graff is joining us as a contributor covering border security, immigration, federal law enforcement, and how government works.
- Alice Driver will publish a series covering border stories and migration.
- Laurie Penny will write a series of political advice columns addressing broader themes of consent, desire, and power. (We’ll be publishing an excerpt from her upcoming essay collection, Bitch Doctrine, this summer, too.)
— Catherine Cusick, Audience Development Editor
