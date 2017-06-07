Garrett Graff Joins Longreads to Cover Border Patrol and Government Policy

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agents gather along the International border near Naco, Ariz. Photo: AP Images

We’re excited to announce that journalist Garrett M. Graff is joining Longreads as a contributing writer covering border security and immigration, federal law enforcement, and the mechanics of how government works.

You might recognize Garrett’s name from his work (previously featured on Longreads) for Wired, Politico, and Washingtonian, among other publications:

His focus is one of many areas where your funding is going directly to pay for original in-depth reporting and essays. Garrett is one of several new contributors to join Longreads this year, and we have more on the way.

