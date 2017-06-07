Garrett Graff Joins Longreads to Cover Border Patrol and Government Policy

We’re excited to announce that journalist Garrett M. Graff is joining Longreads as a contributing writer covering border security and immigration, federal law enforcement, and the mechanics of how government works.
You might recognize Garrett’s name from his work (previously featured on Longreads) for Wired, Politico, and Washingtonian, among other publications:
- Chasing the Phantom: Inside the Hunt for Russia’s Most Notorious Hacker (Wired, March 2017)
- ‘We’re the Only Plane in the Sky’: Where was the president in the eight hours after the Sept. 11 attacks? (Politico, September 2016)
- The Green Monster: How the Border Patrol became America’s most out-of-control law enforcement agency (Politico, 2014)
- What if Osama bin Laden Had Been Captured? (Washingtonian, 2011)
His focus is one of many areas where your funding is going directly to pay for original in-depth reporting and essays. Garrett is one of several new contributors to join Longreads this year, and we have more on the way.
We can’t keep growing without your help, so now is the time to subscribe to Longreads and become a member, for as little as $3 a month. For every dollar you contribute, WordPress.com gives us three, so now is the time to join us.