In the seventh week of Iranian protests in the wake of Mahsa Amini’s suspicious death for not wearing her hijab to government standards, change is happening in Iran as dissent and unrest spreads to more prosperous areas of Tehran and younger members of society shed their hijabs in solidarity. As Azadeh Moaveni observes at the London Review of Books, the movement is gaining momentum.

In Tehran, the nightly confrontations have spread into the squares and boulevards of northern areas, a sign that a less economically battered class is now also participating. In girls’ schools, the courage to scrawl a slogan on the blackboard is spreading to younger groups.