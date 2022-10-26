Disaffected fortysomethings, unite: In true Gen X fashion, no one got off their ass last year to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Tibetan Freedom Concert. A sullen tip of the Kangol, then, to Marc Hogan, who pulled together nearly everyone imaginable to tell the story of how Adam Yauch’s personal evolution led to one of the most remarkable (and undertold) live events in pop music history. Hopefully next year we’ll get a similar treatment for the ’98 version — lighting strike and all.

“Before the concert, representatives from the bands were invited to go to Los Angeles and meet with the Dalai Lama…. During a question-and-answer portion, a woman asked the Dalai Lama how he felt about all these musicians coming together to support the Tibetan monks. And he took out a pack of Rolos [candies] and he rolled a Rolo to her.”