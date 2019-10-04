Editor’s Roundtable: Climate of the Future, Music of the Past

Posted by
Tornado
Getty Images

This story was funded by Longreads Members

Join and help support great storytelling

On our September 6, 2019 roundtable episode of the Longreads Podcast, Head of Audience Catherine Cusick, Head of Fact-Checking Matt Giles, and Contributing Editor Danielle Jackson share what they’ve been reading and nominate stories for the Weekly Top 5 Longreads.  

This week, the editors discuss stories in Miami New Times, The New Yorker, Longreads, 5280 Magazine, and The Believer.

Subscribe and listen now everywhere you get your podcasts.

1:12 The Nightmare in the Bahamas Is Far From Over (Zachary Fagenson, October 1, 2019, Miami New Times)

3:38 Hurricane Dorian Was a Climate Injustice (Bernard Ferguson, September 12, 2019, The New Yorker)

10:43 Climate Messaging: A Case for Negativity (Rebecca McCarthy, September 2019, Longreads)

12:41 The Balloon Boy Hoax—Solved! (Robert Sanchez, October 2019, 5280 Magazine)

19:12 The Music of “Hustlers” and the Soaring, Stupid National Mood Circa 2008 (Jia Tolentino, September 27, 2019, The New Yorker)

22:33 Place: The Loop, Houston (Bryan Washington, October 1, 2019, The Believer)

* * *

Produced by Longreads and Charts & Leisure.

October 4, 2019
Categories: Commentary, Current Events, Discussions, Editor's Pick, Podcasts
Tags: , , ,