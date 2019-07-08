What Is Elizabeth Rush Reading? : Books on Antarctic Adventure, Ice, Motherhood

Dear Reader,

Take a listen to my recent conversation with Elizabeth Rush, author of the Pulitzer Prize finalist Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore, about what she’s been reading — the first in a series of talks I’ll be having with authors about what books they’re into lately!

Elizabeth is currently serving as the National Science Foundation’s Antarctic Artist and Writer, and just a few weeks before we spoke, she returned from a 55-day scientific cruise to the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica. We spoke about polar adventures, ice, motherhood; how specific narrative structures and expectations can become attached to certain places over time; and how looking to different written forms, like poetry, can help us see beyond those narrative restrictions when telling important new stories, like the story of the climate crisis. Below is a list of all the books that Elizabeth brought up during our conversation.

Ernest Shackleton, South

Ursula K. Le Guin, “Sur,” collected in The Real and the Unreal

Sheila Heti, Motherhood

Angela Garbes, Like a Mother

Meaghan O’Connell, And Now We Have Everything (Read an excerpt on Longreads)

Anne Lamott, Operating Instructions

Ross Gay, The Book of Delights

Amitav Ghosh, The Great Derangement

Ilya Kaminsky, Deaf Republic

Jane Alison, Meander, Spiral, Explode

Kathleen Jamie, Surfacing

Craig Childs, Virga & Bone

Sarah Wheeler, Terra Incognita

