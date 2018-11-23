The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Sasha Issenberg, Libby Copeland, Jamilah King, Berry Grass, and Dayna Evans.

Sasha Issenberg | New York Magazine | November 14, 2018 | 25 minutes (6,466 words)

As partisan divides in the U.S. grow into partisan chasms, maybe it’s time for a trial separation.

Libby Copeland | Esquire | November 18, 2018 | 24 minutes (6,115 words)

Six years after a mass shooting at the local high school, Libby Copeland visits with survivors and observes various ways they live and cope with lasting trauma.

Jamilah King | Mother Jones | November 16, 2018 | 16 minutes (4,144 words)

“Peoples Temple was a hugely influential part of black San Francisco at one time, embedded so deeply that middle schoolers like my mom took time to check it out.”

Berry Grass | Barrelhouse | November 19, 2018 | 11 minutes (2,904 words)

Berry Grass examines the barriers we build around our true selves and the ones that others erect for us.

Dayna Evans | Eater | November 19, 2018 | 21 minutes (5,300 words)

Bread-making wasn’t really in need of disruption, but that’s never stopped Silicon Valley before.