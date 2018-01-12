The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Moira Donegan, Leonora LaPeter Anton, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Linda Besner, and Geraldine DeRuiter.

Moira Donegan | The Cut | January 10, 2018 | 11 minutes (2,877 words)

“The experience of making the spreadsheet has shown me that it is still explosive, radical, and productively dangerous for women to say what we mean. But this doesn’t mean that I’ve lowered my hopes.”

Leonora LaPeter Anton | Tampa Bay Times | January 4, 2018 | 21 minutes (5,250 words)

Evelyn Robinson was gang raped in 1969 by four men. She’s been dealing with the trauma ever since.

Siddhartha Mukherjee | The New Yorker | January 8, 2018 | 23 minutes (5,819 words)

A reported, scientific essay in which physician and author Siddhartha Mukherjee considers the body’s proclivity for homeostasis, which kept his elderly father’s failing body alive for longer than seemed to make sense.

Linda Besner | Real Life Mag | January 8, 2018 | 11 minutes (2,875 words)

“Off-peak” lifestyle evangelists insist on the value of being untimely, but their lifestyle depends on the rest of us staying regimented.

Geraldine DeRuiter | The Everywhereist | January 10, 2018 | 5 minutes (1,400 words)

“Batali does not specify how tightly to roll the dough. I do so too tightly because fuck everything.”