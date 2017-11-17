The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from C.J. Chivers, Sheelah Kolhatkar, Libby Copeland, Amanda Petrusich, and Bryan Menegus.

C.J. Chivers | The New York Times | November 10, 2017 | 13 minutes (3,425 words)

A wedding day postscript to Chivers’ Pulitzer winning story about Sam Siatta, a Marine Corps veteran of the war in Afghanistan who returned home with PTSD and landed in prison after committing a crime he says he doesn’t remember.

Sheelah Kolhatkar | The New Yorker | November 13, 2017 | 34 minutes (8,519 words)

Kolhatkar walks us through several egregious allegations of abuse and discrimination suffered by women at tech companies like Tesla, SoFi, and Google. The problems are pervasive and are surfacing as more women come forward; class-action gender-discrimination suits are pending against companies such as Twitter, Microsoft, and Uber.

Libby Copeland | Esquire | November 14, 2017 | 18 minutes (4,723 words)

In an incredibly moving feature, journalist Libby Copeland spends time with a couple in their 60s, Kate and Deloy Oberlin, as they very consciously prepare for Kate’s death from metastatic breast cancer, and again in the aftermath of her passing.

Amanda Petrusich | Virginia Quarterly Review | November 8, 2017 | 31 minutes (7,871 words)

For some northern Albanians, justice comes from vengeance. Sometimes vengeance keeps killing for generations.

Bryan Menegus | Gizmodo | November 16, 2017 | 17 minutes (4,332 words)

Who delivers Amazon orders? Increasingly, it’s plainclothes contractors with few labor protections, driving their own cars, competing for shifts on the company’s own Uber-like platform.