The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we're sharing stories from Ronan Farrow, Diana Nyad, Rachel Monroe, Ross Andersen, and Teresa Mathew.

Ronan Farrow | The New Yorker | November 6, 2017 | 21 minutes (5,300 words)

The story deepens. Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators, including ex-Mossad agents, to track journalists and his accusers in an attempt to quash sexual abuse allegations made against him.

Diana Nyad | The New York Times | November 9, 2017 | 8 minutes (2,120 words)

Legendary long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad tells and owns her story of survival. By tracing the lifelong impact of enduring sexual assault at age 14, Nyad — now nearing 70 as an undeniable champion in every decade of her life — builds a powerful case for speaking out.

Rachel Monroe | The Believer | November 6, 2017 | 20 minutes (5,150 words)

Manson bloggers, the world of murder fandom, and the philosophy of being — can you ever escape who you are, or were?

Ross Andersen | The Atlantic | November 8, 2017 | 24 minutes (6,105 words)

Ross Andersen travels to China to visit the world’s largest radio dish built for seeking out extraterrestrial intelligence. On the trip he meets Liu Cixin, China’s preeminent science-fiction writer, for a wide-ranging discussion about the risks of making contact.

Teresa Mathew | BuzzFeed | November 5, 2017 | 13 minutes (3,383 words)

Mistaken for Muslims and attacked for their turbans, the Sikhs are fundamentally a people of peace. For a group of Sikhs in New Jersey, cruising America’s back roads on Harley Davidsons is not only a way to enjoy a piece of the American Dream, it’s a way to forge brotherhood and reaffirm their commitment to Sikh values.