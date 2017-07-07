The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Eliza Brooke, Aaron Cantú, Michael Kruse, Lucinda Chambers, and Lucas Reilly.

Eliza Brooke | Racked | July 5, 2017 | 22 minutes (5,600 words)

The origins and consequences of everyone’s favorite Parisian fantasy.

Aaron Cantú | Santa Fe Reporter | June 28, 2017 | 12 minutes (3,100 words)

Indian Health Services is supposed to provide government-funded healthcare for the Native American population. But compared to Veterans Affairs, Medicare, and Medicaid, it spends the lowest amount on its patients. Hospitals routinely are unable to perform specialized services, and the native population in Santa Fe sometimes must travel hundreds of miles to their reservation, just to receive care.

Michael Kruse | Politico | July 30, 2017 | 18 minutes (4,604 words)

New York’s tumultuous `70s and `80s taught Donald Trump about the power of the politics of fear — and very little about what makes cities work.

Lucinda Chambers | Vestoj | July 3, 2017 | 7 minutes (1,875 words)

After twenty-five years at British Vogue, fashion director Lucinda Chambers was fired in three minutes. The quick end to her career was representative of the churn and burn so many in the industry face. With no time to turn around a fashion house, no time to establish a vision, the most talented workers are hired and quickly fired in an environment that prizes control over creativity.

Lucas Reilly | Mental Floss | June 30, 2017 | 27 minutes (6,823 words)

Hopkinsville sits 11 miles from where the sun, moon, and earth will form a straight line during this summer’s total solar eclipse. Locals predict that the 33,000 person town’s position will attract enough stargazers to triple its existence. As any Olympic city can tell you, popularity comes with a cost.