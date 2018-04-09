Season two of the National Magazine Award-nominated podcast from Longreads, in partnership with Oregon Public Broadcasting.
Chapter 1

A Very Quiet Man

When a bomb exploded in a tiny desert town, there was no doubt who did it. But no one could understand why.
Chapter 2

The Hunter and the Bomb

The story was that a radical man set off a bomb in the desert. But what about everything else that happened?
Chapter 3

The Widow’s Tale

When LaVoy Finicum was shot by law enforcement, the anti-government movement called him a martyr. That message is spreading.
Chapter 4

The Preacher and the Politician

If America collapses, some see that as an opportunity to reboot society. They say they have God on their side.
Chapter 5

The Remnant

The Kingdom of Heaven, borne out of blood.
Bundyville is a joint effort series by OPB and Longreads. It is hosted and reported by award-winning freelance journalist Leah Sottile. It is produced by Robert Carver and Peter Frick-Wright of 30 Minutes West Productions, and OPB’s Ryan Haas. Editing by Anna Griffin and Mike Dang. Fact Checking was done by Matt Giles, with research help from Kim Frieda. Illustrations by Zoë van Dijk, art direction by Kjell Reigstad and Katie Kosma. The podcast features original Music by Robert Carver. Thank you also to Jacob Gross, Catherine Cusick, Amelia Templeton, Conrad Wilson, Ann McGarry, and everyone at Automattic and OPB.