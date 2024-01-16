This essay by writer and programmer Paul Ford is much shorter than a typical longread, yet very thoughtful. I’ve always enjoyed Ford’s writing, and here he argues that interdisciplinary life and learning, even and especially in this time of artificial intelligence, is worth pursuing.

When stuff gets out of hand, we don’t open disciplinary borders. We craft new disciplines: digital humanities, human geography, and yes, computer science (note that “science” glued to the end, to differentiate it from mere “engineering”). In time, these great new territories get their own boundaries, their own defenders. The interdisciplinarian is essentially an exile. Someone who respects no borders enjoys no citizenship.