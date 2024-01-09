For The Verge, Mia Sato writes about Google’s power over the internet—and how Google Search has shaped the way we do so many things, including finding information, writing and creating, building businesses, and making websites. The feature, sleekly animated by Richard Parry, also takes us through the process of creating a hypothetical website about pet lizards; the result is a visual journey showing just how much “the internet has been remade in Google’s image,” writes Sato. “And it’s humans—not machines—who have to deal with the consequences.” While this may not be anything new to industry experts and people who know the SEO game, it’s an accessible read about Google’s homogenizing force on the web for a more general audience.

Google’s outsized influence on how we find things has been 25 years in the making, and the people running businesses online have tried countless methods of getting Google to surface their content. Some business owners use generative AI to make Google-optimized blog posts so they can turn around and sell tchotchkes; brick-and-mortar businesses are picking funny names like “Thai Food Near Me” to try to game Google’s local search algorithm. An entire SEO industry has sprung up, dedicated to trying to understand (or outsmart) Google Search.

The small, behind-the-scenes changes site operators deployed over the years have made browsing the web — especially on mobile — more frictionless and enjoyable. But Google’s preferences and systems don’t just guide how sites run: Search has also influenced how information looks and how audiences experience the internet. The project of optimizing your digital existence for Google doesn’t stop at page design. The content has to conform, too.