Kanji (rice gruel) is a common feature in South Asian homes, but for some, it is more than just a meal. In this piece, Pallavi Pundir discovers how kanji became a Tamil symbol of resistance in Sri Lanka, and the painful memories it can now invoke. A vivid essay on just how much memory and trauma can be held in a simple dish.
The aftermath of the war brought in sweeping military presence and restrictions in the north and east, even as the country opened up access to the north for war tourism in 2014. Since then, simple acts of remembrance like cooking and serving kanji have become a dangerous form of resistance, often inviting police surveillance and action.