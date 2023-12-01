Barbara Walker lost her sense of smell at age 21, after a car accident. More than three decades later, she has regained some sense of smell. But it isn’t clear why: Smell training kits? The saline rinse? Medicinal marijuana? Or, perhaps simply time? For Tampa Bay Times, Lane DeGregory highlights Walker’s fascinating journey.

Once Barb couldn’t smell her own scent, she worried everyone else could.

She started showering three, four times a day, before school, after work, before dinner. She layered shampoos and soaps, body washes and creams, and of course perfume — all the ones she had loved. Plus the heaviest deodorants she could find.

Overdoing it, she reasoned, was better than being embarrassed.

She brushed her teeth constantly, guzzled mouthwash. Stopped hugging.

She wouldn’t — couldn’t — burn candles; she wouldn’t be able to smell smoke. She was afraid to have cats; what if the litter box stunk?