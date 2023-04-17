John D. Lawrence’s movie-star good looks were wasted on playing extras in films such as 1939’s Of Mice and Men. Did his desire for fame lead him to create a quest for fortune in the “The Americana Treasure Map,” a guide to several hidden troves located across the Western Hemisphere? Daniel N. Miller goes on a hunt for the man behind the map.

Maybe Lawrence just loved mysteries and learned how to hone his fictions in Hollywood. Or maybe he really knew something about treasure. Either way, visiting Mt. Kokoweef hadn’t settled the matter.

Still, Lawrence had mapped 62 other locations scattered across the Americas that were potentially hiding vast riches.

But my hunt ended here.

Because there was a chance that knowing more of John D. Lawrence’s story might diminish it.

Better that his map retain its secrets.