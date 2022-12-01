In eastern North Carolina, the Masts, an Army Ranger and his wife, are raising a little Afghan girl they call L. as their own. In Texas, a young Afghan couple are waiting for the day when they can bring home R., the name the girl’s parents gave her before they were killed by U.S. forces. The couple, relatives of the dead parents, have filed suit against the Masts, alleging conspiracy, fraud, and false imprisonment of the child.

How did it come to this? Rozina Ali investigates: