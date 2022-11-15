In this beautiful and haunting essay, Anna Badkhen remembers playing with amber necklaces as a child, suggesting that sentience could very well be trapped within each bead. As she considers the catastrophic repercussions of the flood and drought cycles that have taken place on Earth since the beginning of time, she writes of how humans have recorded the suffering from these weather events on “hunger stones” only visible in Europe in times of severe drought.

Each bead was a memento from a time when much of Europe and Central Asia were underwater and no ice capped the poles of the Earth, each necklace an abacus of planetary memories that I was still too young to compute into a warning.