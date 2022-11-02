A riveting story of a child star who went off the rails. Told by Stacy Perman with great sensitivity and care, the full story of Lora Lee Michel is finally pieced together.

Soon, I was watching Lora Lee’s films, excavating archives, sifting through old movie magazines, reading newspaper clippings, obituaries, county clerk records, letters and court filings. Like an anthropologist, I began tracing genealogy reports and tracking down anyone who crossed paths with her, trying to understand what they might tell me about who Lora Lee Michel was and what happened to her. Eventually, I discovered the many hidden threads of her life.