The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Victor Luckerson, Tristin Hopper, John Drescher, Steve Shorney, and Pamela Petro.
Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.
1. The Women Who Preserved the Story of the Tulsa Race Massacre
Victor Luckerson | The New Yorker | May 28, 2021 | 2,882 words
“Today, the work done by Parrish in the nineteen-twenties and Gates in the nineteen-nineties forms the bedrock for books, documentaries, and a renewed reparations push that, a century after the massacre, is experiencing a groundswell of support.”
2. Why So Many Children Died at Indian Residential Schools
Tristin Hopper | The Vancouver Sun | May 29, 2021 | 1,700
“This week saw the discovery of something outside Kamloops, B.C., rarely seen in North America, much less in any corner of the developed world: Unmarked and previously forgotten graves, all belonging to children who died at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.”
3. Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Mega-Donor, and the Future of Journalism
John Drescher | The Assembly | May 30, 2021 | 3,00 words
“UNC-Chapel Hill’s largest journalism-school donor warned against Nikole Hannah-Jones’ hiring. Their divergent views represent a new front in the debate over objectivity and the future of the field.”
4. ‘I Took Part in the Psilocybin Trial and It Changed My Life’
Steve Shorney | The Independent | May 30, 2021 | 5,663 words
“I had seen an alternative reality, another way of being, and knew beyond anything I’d known before that day that life is extraordinary. And in that moment I felt happier, more alive, and more Me than I imagined was possible.”
5. Cooking Backwards
Pamela Petro | Guernica Magazine | May 24, 2021 | 4,044 words
“On becoming a kitchen archivist.”