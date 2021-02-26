The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Ben Mauk and Matt Huynh, Katie Engelhart, Devon O’Neil, Ariel Saramandi, and Tananarive Due.
1. Inside Xinjiang’s Prison State
Ben Mauk, Matt Huynh | The New Yorker | February 26, 2021 | 28 minutes (7,000 words)
“Survivors of China’s campaign of persecution reveal the scope of the devastation.”
2. ‘We Are Going to Keep You Safe, Even if It Kills Your Spirit’
Katie Engelhart | The New York Times | Februaary 19, 2021 | 15 minutes (3,794 words)
“For the millions of Americans living with dementia, every day during this pandemic can bring a fresh horror.”
3. The Final Descent of Dean Cummings
Devon O’Neil | Outside | February 22, 2021 | 44 minutes (11,327 words)
“‘This isn’t a tale of savagery,’ said former H2O lead guide turned Cummings nemesis Will Spilo. ‘This is a tale of mental illness.'”
4. Death Takes the Lagoon
Ariel Saramandi | Granta | Febuary 8, 2021 | 16 minutes (4,066 words)
“Ariel Saramandi on the sinking of the MV Wakashio off the coast of Mauritius.”
5. “Dr. Lecter, My Name Is Clarice Starling”
Tananarive Due | Vanity Fair | February 23, 2021 | 19 minutes (4,811 words)
“The movie is so scary because it seeps into people’s consciousness through fears. It really works on fear more than anything else.”