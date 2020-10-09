The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from John Woodrow Cox, Nathaniel Penn, Len Necefer, Aymann Ismail, and Michael Venutolo-Mantovani.
Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.
1. Only One of Their Children Survived Sandy Hook. Now School Posed a New Threat: The Virus.
John Woodrow Cox | The Washington Post | October 7, 2020 | 19 minutes (4,762 words)
“After losing their 6-year-old daughter in a mass shooting, can Isaiah Marquez-Greene’s parents bear to let him return to high school during a pandemic?”
2. The Last Patrol
Nathaniel Penn | The California Sunday Magazine | September 27, 2020 | 78 minutes (19,500 words)
“In 2019, President Trump pardoned Army Lieutenant Clint Lorance, who was serving a 20-year sentence for ordering the murder of two Afghan civilians. To Lorance’s defenders, the act was long overdue. To members of his platoon, it was a gross miscarriage of justice.”
3. Water is Life
Len Necefer | Alpinist Magazine | October 5, 2020 | 17 minutes (4,391 words)
“As I climbed and skied over rapidly receding snowfields, the journeys felt akin to doing final rounds of visits with my elders who are sick and soon to walk on into the next world.”
4. The Store That Called the Cops on George Floyd
Aymann Ismail | Slate | October 6, 2020 | 23 minutes (5,862 words)
“A teenage clerk dialed 911. How should the brothers who own CUP Foods pay for what happened next?”
5. From Tragedy to Trailblazer
Michael Venutolo-Mantovani | The Bitter Southerner | August 25, 2020 | 12 minutes (3,152 words)
“After three of her dear friends were murdered in 2015 — a case that drew national attention and triggered calls for stronger hate crime legislation — Nida Allam took to politics.”