The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

1. Barack Obama’s Eulogy for John Lewis
Barack Obama | The Atlantic | July 30, 2020 | 14 minutes (3,641 words)
“He, as much as anyone in our history, brought this country a little bit closer to our highest ideals.”
2. My Midlife Crisis as a Russian Sailor
Andrea Pitzer | Outside | July 27, 2020 | 28 minutes (7,025 words)
“For a book project about 16th-century polar explorer William Barents, Andrea Pitzer needed to reach the remote Arctic island where he and his men came to grief. She booked passage on an expeditionary boat out of Murmansk, then headed north on a trip marked by unforgettable scenery, unexpected loss, and wild magic that changed her life.”
3. The Worst-Case Scenario
Hannah Dreier | The Washington Post | July 24, 2020 | 16 minutes (4,240 words)
“A white police officer fresh from de-escalation training, a troubled black woman with a gun, and a crowd with cellphones ready to record.”
4. Black Talk, Black Feeling: Media Round Table
Niela Orr, Ismail Muhammad, Hanif Abdurraqib, Danielle A. Jackson, Cassie Owens
The Believer | July 29, 2020 | 37 minutes (9,261 words)
“So much of my work as a writer and editor is to make sure that Black people have the ability to write about more than just moments like the one we’re in right now, and a big disheartening thing for me has been to live through this moment and again see editors scrambling to get Black writers to write and then undoubtedly those same editors will vanish when those Black writers want to write about, I don’t know, ice cream or whatever the fuck.”
5. What My Mother Didn’t Talk About
Karolina Waclawiak | BuzzFeed | July 25, 2020 | 16 minutes (4,245 words)
“My mother and I were very close, but when she died last year there was still so much I didn’t know about her.”