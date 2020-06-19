The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Lucas Waldron, Nadia Sussman, Thalia Beaty, and Ryan Gabrielson, as well as Jamil Smith, Cynthia Tucker, Venkatesh Rao, and Sirin Kale.

Lucas Waldron, Nadia Sussman, Thalia Beaty, Ryan Gabrielson

ProPublica | June 16, 2020 | 22 minutes (5,543 words)

“But abuse by law enforcement inside jails remains largely out of sight and harder to document.” Phillip Garcia was in psychiatric crisis. In jail and in the hospital, guards responded with violent force and restrained him for almost 20 hours, until he died.

Jamil Smith | Rolling Stone | June 16, 2020 | 15 minutes (3,809 words)

“How the movement that’s changing America was built and where it goes next.” Do you know the names Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi? You do now.

Cynthia Tucker | The Bitter Southerner | June 16, 2020 | 11 minutes (2,817 words)

“As federal troops and militarized police descended on protesters, John Lewis pleaded for nonviolence. Cynthia Tucker shares her hope that a new generation of activists can learn from his courageous and peaceful fight for ‘beloved community.'”

Venkatesh Rao | Noema | June 8, 2020 | 21 minutes (5,337 words)

“The distorted experience of time through the COVID-19 pandemic reveals it to be an atemporal liminal passage between two great historic eras.”

Sirin Kale | Wired UK | May 1, 2020 | 10 minutes (4,035 words)

“$750,000 of sales, and around $100,000 of profit for Despin, in just 11 months. To this day, he has never seen or touched the product.”