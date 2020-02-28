The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from James Hamblin, Josina Guess, Edward Carey, Paraic O’Donnell, and Ruth Graham.
* * *
1. You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus
James Hamblin | The Atlantic | February 24, 2020 | 12 minutes (3,045 words)
You might not know you have it, though.
2. The Wind Delivered the Story
Josina Guess | The Bitter Southerner | February 27, 2020 | 8 minutes (2,143 words)
In this haunting essay, Josina Guess confronts South Carolina’s violent racist past when she discovers, over time, newspapers in her yard telling the story of Willie Earle’s 1947 mass lynching and the subsequent acquittal of all 31 accused.
3. On Getting Lost
Edward Carey | Texas Highways | February 1, 2020 | 9 minutes (2,457 words)
A journey through the Big Thicket of Texas.
4. MS Is Meticulously Destroying Me. I Am Being Unmade.
Paraic O’Donnell | The Irish Times | February 11, 2020 | 23 minutes (5,757 words)
“It’s not that you surrender, in the end. Even surrender takes effort, and you just don’t have the energy.”
5. The Bible That Oozed Oil
Ruth Graham | Slate | February 27, 2020 | 19 minutes (4,852 words)
A small Georgia town, a prophecy about Donald Trump, and the story of how a miracle fell apart.