The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Emily Giambalvo, Maureen Tkacik, Zuzana Justman, Jennifer Colville, and Roshani Chokshi.

* * *

Emily Giambalvo | The Washington Post | September 18, 2019 | 24 minutes (6,032 words)

“Twelve years ago, 47 dogs were rescued from Michael Vick’s dogfighting operation and allowed to live. They’ve enriched the lives of countless humans and altered the course of animal welfare.”

Maureen Tkacik | The New Republic | September 18, 2019 | 36 minutes (9,088 words)

“The upshot was that Boeing had not only outfitted the MAX with a deadly piece of software; it had also taken the additional step of instructing pilots to respond to an erroneous activation of the software by literally attempting the impossible.“

Zuzana Justman | The New Yorker | September 16, 2019 | 26 minutes (6,514 words)

Octogenarian documentary filmmaker Zuzana Justman tells the story of her family’s imprisonment at Terezin, a Czech concentration camp also known as Theresienstadt, through the lens of what she didn’t write in the diary she kept then, which she relocated a few years ago.

Jennifer Colville | Iowa Review | September 10, 2019 | 34 minutes (8,700 words)

There are numerous ways to tell stories. In her turn of the century MFA program, one writer encountered a literary culture that espoused gendered aesthetics and centered on the idea of male genius, in turn marginalizing any forms that went against its preferred linear, narrative, economic style — against anything “feminine.” Junot Díaz is only part of this story.

Roshani Chokshi | Shondaland | September 10, 2019 | 7 minutes (1,816 words)

“Roshani Chokshi always had friends — until she had to make all new ones. The best-selling author chronicles the rocky road to meeting people as an adult.”