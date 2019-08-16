Editor’s Roundtable: One of the Most Important Pieces of Our Time, Plus Rats and French Cooking (Podcast)

On our August 16, 2019 roundtable episode of the Longreads Podcast, Essays Editor Sari Botton, Contributing Editor Aaron Gilbreath, and Longreads Head of Fact-Checking Matt Giles share what they’ve been reading and nominate stories for the Weekly Top 5 Longreads.
This week, the editors discuss stories in The New York Times Magazine, Eater, and Hakai Magazine.
3:05 “Our Democracy’s Founding Ideals Were False When They Were Written. Black Americans Have Fought to Make Them True.” (Nikole Hannah-Jones, August 14, 2019, The New York Times Magazine)
16:13 “Super Sad True Chef Story, (Samuel Ashworth, August 12, 2019, Eater)
22:53 “The Rat Spill” (Sarah Gilman, August 13, Hakai Magazine)
* * *
Produced by Longreads and Charts & Leisure.