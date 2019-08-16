Editor’s Roundtable: One of the Most Important Pieces of Our Time, Plus Rats and French Cooking (Podcast)

"The Council Held By The Rats," by Gustave Doré. (Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

On our August 16, 2019 roundtable episode of the Longreads Podcast, Essays Editor Sari Botton, Contributing Editor Aaron Gilbreath, and Longreads Head of Fact-Checking Matt Giles share what they’ve been reading and nominate stories for the Weekly Top 5 Longreads.

This week, the editors discuss stories in The New York Times Magazine, Eater, and Hakai Magazine.

3:05 “Our Democracy’s Founding Ideals Were False When They Were Written. Black Americans Have Fought to Make Them True.” (Nikole Hannah-Jones, August 14, 2019, The New York Times Magazine)

16:13 Super Sad True Chef Story, (Samuel Ashworth, August 12, 2019, Eater)

22:53 The Rat Spill” (Sarah Gilman, August 13, Hakai Magazine)

 

