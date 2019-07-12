The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Gabriel Thompson, Tim Murphy, Deborah Netburn, Tove Danovich, and Sirin Kale.

Gabriel Thompson | Topic | July 6, 2019 | 23 minutes (5,933 words)

“The judge keeps a low public profile, but among attorneys in Louisiana, her reputation is feared. According to data from the Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees our nation’s immigration courts, Judge Reese has presided over more than 200 asylum hearings during the past five years. The applicants who have stood before her have come from all across the globe: Somalia, Eritrea, Mexico, Cameroon, Honduras. Some have lawyers, some do not; it makes little difference. Unique among her peers, during the past five years, Reese has rejected every single case.”

Tim Murphy | Mother Jones | July 9, 2019 | 16 minutes (4,127 words)

“It’s fun to be cranky about stupid things.” Coca Cola introduced New Coke in 1985 and then, after a populist backlash from Americans decrying that their freedom of choice had been trampled upon, reintroduced Classic Coke after two months. What the company didn’t see at first was that the backlash was led by a man who thought he could parlay all this silly outrage — over a soft drink — into some cash.

Deborah Netburn | Los Angeles Times | July 9, 2019 | 9 minutes (2,281 words)

How a retired school teacher and a former Army staff sergeant work together to study and protect a small colony of Pacific seahorses in the waters off of Long Beach, California. “And if you’ve never seen a seahorse in the wild before, you will feel honored and awed, as if you’ve just seen a unicorn beneath the sea.”

Tove Danovich | Eater | June 5, 2019 | 13 minutes (3,358 words)

A Pacific Northwest resident revisits the chowder and fried fish of her youth to tell the story of Ivar’s, the enduring Washington state seafood chain, and the inextricable link between it, her life, and her family.

Sirin Kale | The Guardian | July 9, 2019 | 7 minutes (1,962 words)

“Tony Roach holds Eastbourne together with engine grease and dairy cream.”