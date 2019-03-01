The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Russell Shorto, Casey Newton, T Kira Madden, Molly Jong Fast, and Jenny Price.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

Russell Shorto | The New York Times Magazine | February 27, 2019 | 36 minutes (9,009 words)

In Amsterdam, a new fight develops over an old master.

Casey Newton | The Verge | February 25, 2019 | 29 minutes (7,435 words)

Facebook has thousands of people in contract centers around the world reviewing questionable content. They make a bit above minimum wage to watch people get stabbed or shot, read hate speech, and watch conspiracy theory videos — at massive personal cost and without the support and perks of actually working for Facebook.

T Kira Madden | The Sun Magazine | February 23, 2019 | 20 minutes (5,238 words)

At age sixteen, the daughter of a wealthy Florida couple with chemical dependencies found herself facing her uncertain future, tangled in a web of trauma, self-harm, sexual objectification, and leaning on her tight relationships with other young women. This essay is part of the author’s forthcoming memoir, Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls.

Molly Jong Fast | New York Review of Books | February 26, 2019 | 9 minutes (2,412 words)

In this personal essay, Molly Jong Fast considers her famous parents’ and grandparents’ tendencies toward infidelity, and how she is still affected, as an adult child.

Jenny Price | The Believer | April 1, 2006 | 19 minutes (4,828 words)

A nature writer in Los Angeles tackles her genre’s fundamental problems, which is also the problem of how modern Americans relate to the natural world. And yes, there is nature in L.A.