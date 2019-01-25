The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Alex French and Maximillian Potter, Wesley Morris, Ruxandra Guidi, Robert Caro, and Mark Abley.

Alex French, Maximillian Potter | The Atlantic | January 23, 2019 | 38 minutes (9,600 words)

Director Bryan Singer has been accused of sexual misconduct multiple times throughout the course of his career. A few of his alleged victims have come forward to share their stories. This story was originally set to be published in Esquire, but was killed by Hearst executives for unknown reasons.

Wesley Morris | The New York Times | January 24, 2019 | 12 minutes (3,200 words)

“The relationship is entirely conscripted as service and bound by capitalism and the fantastically presumptive leap is, The money doesn’t matter because I like working for you. And if you’re the racist in the relationship: I can’t be horrible because we’re friends now.”

Ruxandra Guidi | High Country News | October 15, 2018 | 16 minutes (4,145 words)

By 2050, the ocean is expected to consistently flood Imperial Beach, California, but in recent years, high tides have already flooded many streets. The town is now discussing how to confront rising sea levels. One tactic is called a managed retreat, and the discussion alone has many property owners trying to sell.

Robert Caro | The New Yorker | January 21, 2019 | 45 minutes (11,432 words)

Robert Caro describes how he started researching and reporting his multi-volume biography of Lyndon B. Johnson in an excerpt from his forthcoming book, Working: Researching, Interviewing, Writing.

Mark Abley | The Walrus | January 18, 2019 | 13 minutes (3,383 words)

In an excerpt from his book, The Organist: Fugues, Fatherhood, and a Fragile Mind, Mark Abley deconstructs the pipe organ, examining its components, appearance in history and popular culture, and its powerful capacity for meaning via sound as he recounts his distant father Harry’s obsession with the instrument and with musical composition and arrangement — often at a cost to his personal relationships.