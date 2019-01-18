Motherhood: ‘Thank God I think I love it??’

In this hilarious piece at The Cut, Meaghan O’Connell reflects on all the “being a mom” advice she ignored before having kids, that now she not-so-secretly wishes to be consulted on.

Becoming a mother is a process — matrescence, I can’t quite bring myself to call it — and not usually a smooth one. My theory is that, these days, the identity transformation begins the first time you apologize for posting so much about your baby on social media. And it’s complete the first time you find yourself jumping into a new mom’s mentions to give her unsolicited advice.

I’m reminded of this every time I open Instagram and see the feeds of women I’ve followed and admired and laughed with and confessed to for years who have recently become a parents. As I watch them make their own transitions into the role, I feel full of affection and compassion and nostalgia, followed quickly by a vexing, almost irrepressible desire to be consulted.