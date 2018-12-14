The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

A memorial to honor the dozens of people who died in the 2016 'Ghost Ship' warehouse fire. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This week, we’re sharing stories from Elizabeth Weil, Leah McSweeney and Jacob Siegel, Paul Kiel and Jesse Eisinger, Sean Patrick Cooper, and Priya Krishna.

Elizabeth Weil | The New York Times Magazine | December 12, 2018 | 45 minutes (11,312 words)

“Max Harris did chores and collected rent at the artists’ warehouse where he lived. Now he faces trial for the deaths at a concert there — including some of his close friends.”

Leah McSweeney and Jacob Siegel | Tablet Magazine | December 10, 2018 | 41 minutes (10,467 words)

An investigation into the leadership, organizational and financial status, and affiliations of the increasingly fractured Women’s March. Among many other explosive issues, the article interrogates the alleged anti-semitism of some of the March’s leaders, who support the outwardly anti-semitic, misogynistic, and anti-LBGTQ Nation of Islam founder Louis Farrakhan.

Paul Kiel and Jesse Eisinger | ProPublica and The Atlantic | December 11, 2018 | 22 minutes (5,600 words)

Tax evaders, rejoice: the Internal Revenue Service may not have enough resources to come after the vast majority of those offshore bank accounts. It also doesn’t have enough resources to investigate white collar crime, curb suspicious corporate activity, shore up the nation’s rising budget deficit, or answer tens of millions of law-abiding taxpayers’ questions. And now, just when morale is at its lowest, the IRS stands to lose a third of its most valuable and experienced workers next year as the organization’s most senior cohort becomes eligible for retirement.

Sean Patrick Cooper | The Baffler | December 1, 2018 | 14 minutes (3,500 words)

An adventure as the Man Behind the Curtain for memoirs of the uber-rich.

Priya Krishna | Eater | December 11, 2018 | 7 minutes (1,935 words)

“Why Texas’s favorite store is the cultiest cult grocer in America.”