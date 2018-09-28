The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Jane Mayer, Michael J. Mooney, Elisa Gabbert, Nicole Chung, and Ashley Fetters.

Jane Mayer | The New Yorker | September 25, 2018 | 27 minutes (6,925 words)

“I’m not arguing that Russians pulled the voting levers. I’m arguing that they persuaded enough people to either vote a certain way or not vote at all.”

Michael J. Mooney | Texas Monthly | September 21, 2018 | 32 minutes (8,038 words)

Inside the $1 million plot to execute—in broad daylight—the attorney of a Mexican cartel boss, and the subsequent investigation, which ranged from south of the border to Florida and Texas, to solve the murder.

Elisa Gabbert | Real Life Mag | September 24, 2018 | 21 minutes (5,253 words)

Don’t joke about the black Egyptian sarcophagus unleashing a plague that will kill us all, because the next pandemic is heading for us.

Nicole Chung | Slate | September 25, 2018 | 12 minutes (3,151 words)

A day after burying her father after his sudden death at age 67, Nicole Chung and her young family go on a long-planned vacation to Disney World, where she finds that making new family memories is one way to honor old family memories.

Ashley Fetters | The Atlantic | September 25, 2018 | 10 minutes (2,512 words)

“What did the farmer say when he lost his tractor? ‘Where’s my tractor?’”