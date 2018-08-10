The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

The U.S army soldiers of Viper Company of the 1-26 Infantry patrol on August 10, 2011 in Sabari district of Khost, eastern Afghanistan. (Kuni Takahashi / Getty Images)

This week, we’re sharing stories from C.J. Chivers, David Ewing Duncan, Steve Silberman, Anna Wiener, and David Marchese.

C.J. Chivers | The New York Times Magazine | August 7, 2018 | 45 minutes (11,261 words)

“The Pentagon’s failed campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan left a generation of soldiers with little to fight for but one another.”

David Ewing Duncan | Vanity Fair | August 7, 2018 | 17 minutes (4,352 words)

“Barbra Streisand is not alone. At a South Korean laboratory, a once-disgraced doctor is replicating hundreds of deceased pets for the rich and famous. It’s made for more than a few questions of bioethics.”

Steve Silberman | The Believer | August 1, 2018 | 24 minutes (6,184 words)

Steve Silberman’s deep-dive into Bill Evans, one of the most enigmatic figures in jazz, is a fantastic read that examines the intersection of what happens when virtuosic talent inexplicably falls short. Silberman also probes his own obsession with ‘Nardis,’ a complex arrangement which Miles Davis, who employed Evans as a member of his sextet, said the pianist could play “the way it was meant to be played.”

Anna Wiener | The Atlantic | August 8, 2018 | 6 minutes (1,513 words)

Anna Wiener explores what 13 years of the data she’s given Facebook can give back to her.

David Marchese | Vulture | August 7, 2018 | 21 minutes (5,400 words)

“I never really studied acting… In fact, the master classes I do, my course is called Practical Acting. You shut up and do it.”