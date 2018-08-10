The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from C.J. Chivers, David Ewing Duncan, Steve Silberman, Anna Wiener, and David Marchese.
* * *
1. War Without End
C.J. Chivers | The New York Times Magazine | August 7, 2018 | 45 minutes (11,261 words)
“The Pentagon’s failed campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan left a generation of soldiers with little to fight for but one another.”
2. Inside the Very Big, Very Controversial Business of Dog Cloning
David Ewing Duncan | Vanity Fair | August 7, 2018 | 17 minutes (4,352 words)
“Barbra Streisand is not alone. At a South Korean laboratory, a once-disgraced doctor is replicating hundreds of deceased pets for the rich and famous. It’s made for more than a few questions of bioethics.”
3. Broken Time
Steve Silberman | The Believer | August 1, 2018 | 24 minutes (6,184 words)
Steve Silberman’s deep-dive into Bill Evans, one of the most enigmatic figures in jazz, is a fantastic read that examines the intersection of what happens when virtuosic talent inexplicably falls short. Silberman also probes his own obsession with ‘Nardis,’ a complex arrangement which Miles Davis, who employed Evans as a member of his sextet, said the pianist could play “the way it was meant to be played.”
4. What It’s Like to Wallow in Your Own Facebook Data
Anna Wiener | The Atlantic | August 8, 2018 | 6 minutes (1,513 words)
Anna Wiener explores what 13 years of the data she’s given Facebook can give back to her.
5. In Conversation: Kathleen Turner
David Marchese | Vulture | August 7, 2018 | 21 minutes (5,400 words)
“I never really studied acting… In fact, the master classes I do, my course is called Practical Acting. You shut up and do it.”