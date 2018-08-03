The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Nathaniel Rich, Ronan Farrow, Jeff Maysh, Helen Rosner, and Nick Greene.

Nathaniel Rich | The New York Times Magazine | August 1, 2018 | 122 minutes (30,663 words)

We’ve long known we’re headed for climate change disaster. And in the 1980s, a small group of scientists, activists, and politicians almost got us to do something about it. Almost.

Ronan Farrow | The New Yorker | July 27, 2018 | 36 minutes (9,000 words)

Meticulous reporting from Ronan Farrow on allegations from six women who say they experienced unwanted sexual advances from Les Moonves, the chairman and C.E.O. of CBS Corporation. In addition, 30 current and former CBS employees described experiences of “harassment, gender discrimination, or retaliation at the network.”

Jeff Maysh | The Daily Beast | July 28, 2018 | 34 minutes (8,619 words)

And here you were buying super-sized cartons of french fries in the hopes of getting a Park Place, like a dope.

Helen Rosner | AFAR | July 31, 2018 | 9 minutes (2,283 words)

What do you do when you’re sent to Tokyo with no notice — and no dinner reservations? You learn how to be a person who waits.

Nick Greene | Chicago Magazine | July 31, 2018 | 16 minutes (4,122 words)

How does Hammacher Schlemmer, which publishes the longest-running mail-order catalog in American history, survive in the age of Amazon?