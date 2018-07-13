The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from David Dayen, M.H. Miller, T. Cooper, Caren Lissner, and Michael Adno.

* * *

David Dayen | HuffPost Highline | July 12, 2018 | 41 minutes (10,400 words)

David Dayen tells the story of Mike Picarella, an HSBC banker who witnessed a coworker being repeatedly sexually harassed and had his life ruined after he reported it to HR. The account shows how power imbalances within the banking industry prevent whistleblowers from coming forward and why there have been so few #metoo stories that have come out of Wall Street despite its notorious frat boy culture.

M.H. Miller | The Baffler | July 2, 2018 | 19 minutes (4,818 words)

M.H. Miller shares his family’s story of financial collapse and explores the crippling effects of long-term debt.

T. Cooper | Mother Jones | July 5, 2018 | 8 minutes (2,172 words)

“It was one of the most special times in my life; it was just unreal.”

Caren Lissner | Narratively | May 8, 2018 | 14 minutes (3,500 words)

Eighty years ago, four-year-old Marjorie West went missing from a park in Pennsylvania. As one of our country’s oldest unsolved cases, theories still abound — did a she-bear take her? A wildman? Is she still alive?

Michael Adno | The Bitter Southerner | July 10, 2018 | 19 minutes (4,839 words)

A profile of renovator and land developer David Wolkowsky, age 98, whose particular brand of charm, philanthropy, joie de vivre, and camp has permanently shaped Key West, Florida’s unique allure.