The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

Eric Schneiderman has resigned as New York State's Attorney General following a report on allegations of assault by multiple women. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

This week, we’re sharing stories from Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow, Brooke Bobb, Dom Cosentino, Jia Tolentino, and Robert Silverman.

* * *

Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow | The New Yorker | May 11, 2018 | 24 minutes (6,100 words)

Eric Schneiderman, as the head of law enforcement in New York State, used his position of power to become a voice for the #MeToo movement. But behind closed doors, his treatment of women was abusive and physically disturbing. Schneiderman resigned three hours after this story was published. (See also: Ronan Farrow’s commencement speech to Loyola Marymount’s Class of 2018 on trusting your inner voice.)

Brooke Bobb | Vogue | May 4, 2018 | 10 minutes (2,607 words)

Hundreds of Catholic women priests are quietly leading their own progressive parishes — despite denouncements from the Vatican.

Dom Cosentino | Deadspin | May 9, 2018 | 16 minutes (4,214 words)

For a decade, George Andrie played defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys as a member of the “Doomsday Defense.” Now, at age 78, despite the fact four different doctors agree that Andrie’s dementia is linked to his football career, the NFL has twice denied his settlement claim in a “maddening labyrinth” of a process beset by confusion and delays.

Jia Tolentino | The New Yorker | May 7, 2018 | 26 minutes (6,621 words)

Nicotine vape devices were originally perceived as ways to help adults quit smoking actual cigarettes. Instead, American teens have embraced nicotine-delivery technology with a ferocity that has parents, pediatricians, and public schools scrambling for solutions.

Robert Silverman | The Outline | May 10, 2018 | 18 minutes (4,648 words)

With a handshake for a contract and a flat fee, a prominent realist painter created a problem that still bothers him at the end of his long successful career.