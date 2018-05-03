How the Not Knowing is the Hardest Part

At the Washington Post, Louisa Loveluck and Suzan Haidamous report on how a bid for freedom from government oppression in Syria ended in torture — physical torture, and for one young mother, the anguish of not knowing whether her husband is dead or alive.

She remembers only flashes. Omar screaming as they beat his head and stomach with an iron bar. Blood everywhere, but Omar telling them nothing. Her mouth so dry she could barely swallow. Then an officer stepped forward and placed a small, cold knife to her pregnant belly. Omar’s swollen face froze.

“He told them everything. He gave up his friends’ names,” Marwa said. “Then they pulled him from the room and asked me to leave.” The interrogation was over.