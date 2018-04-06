Leslie Jamison Fesses Up

Big lies, small lies, lies of omission. At BuzzFeed, Leslie Jamison reveals how lying had become a way to avoid conflict, her flaws, and having to face up to her uglier emotions.

It was a way to pull the puppet strings of the world, or convince myself — for a moment — that it was possible to control what lay beyond my grasp. Lying, at its core, is little more than this: an attempt to tell the world a story, or tell yourself a story, and to believe that the telling of that story is enough to make it true. It never is. But sometimes it can be enough to help you figure out what the false world you’ve forged might say about what you want from the world itself — the one you are bound to, the one you cannot bend to your will.