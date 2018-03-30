The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Lizzie Presser, Kathleen McGrory, Bryan Curtis, Anna Merlan, and Amalia Illgner.

* * *

Lizzie Presser | The California Sunday Magazine | March 28, 2018 | 27 minutes (6,799 words)

A feature on a growing secret network of women who — bucking the law and the medical establishment — are getting trained to offer abortions, safely and inexpensively, in the privacy of women’s homes.

Kathleen McGrory | Tampa Bay Times | March 28, 2018 | 14 minutes (3,741 words)

Diaper companies have poured billions of dollars into research and development to make their products better, but not cheaper, which can be hard on low-income families living on a tight budget.

Bryan Curtis | The Ringer | March 23, 2018 | 7 minutes (1,906 words)

Whether ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski is dropping #wojbombs, or Adam Schefter is piling NFL scoop after scoop into his Twitter timeline, there are certain reporters who seem to always be the first to know who signed where and for how much money. That is, until Sports Spectrum, a burgeoning Christian website, began to beat the ESPNs and other mainstream outlets at a game they’ve long since perfected. How? By allowing athletes to express their faith and religious beliefs.

Anna Merlan | Jezebel | March 24, 2018 | 26 minutes (6,600 words)

In January, when a teenager killed two of his classmates at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, there were no protests, no uprising. The blame went to video games, bullying, parents, the culture at large. Guns were not to blame, far from it.

Amalia Illgner | The Guardian | March 27, 2018 | 18 minutes (4,534 words)

Illgner was paid £30 a day for working nine-hour shifts as an intern at Monocle, a magazine based in London — well below the minimum wage. She’s suing for unpaid wages and asking her former employer to start paying its current and future interns the statutory national minimum wage.