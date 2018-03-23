The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Sloane Crosley, Jason Fagone, Bronwen Dickey, Heather Radke, and Kelly Conaboy.
* * *
1. Outside Voices
Sloane Crosley | The New Yorker | March 16, 2018 | 25 minutes (6,250 words)
After never knowing a moment’s privacy, Sloane Crosley finally moves into the one-bedroom apartment of her dreams in the city that never sleeps. And then she never sleeps again, because all of her windows face Jared.
2. The Quest to Save Stephen Hawking’s Voice
Jason Fagone | San Francisco Chronicle | March 18, 2018 | 11 minutes (2,900 words)
The story of how engineers spent years trying to build software for Stephen Hawking that would preserve his distinctive robotic voice — based off of technology from 1986.
3. The Lost Kids on the Line
Bronwen Dickey | Popular Mechanics | March 14, 2018 | 19 minutes (4,978 words)
In Lebanon, not far from the Syrian border, a crew of volunteer slackliners tries to bring fleeting moments of magic into displaced children’s lives.
4. The Jumpsuit That Will Replace All Clothes Forever
Heather Radke | The Paris Review | March 21, 2018 | 14 minutes (3,543 words)
Heather Radke writes about JUMPSUIT, a political art project by The Rational Dress Society’s Abigail Glaum-Lathbury and Maura Brewer. Glaum-Lathbury and Brewer aim to call attention to the ills of late capitalism — and to “make America rational again” — by manufacturing non-gendered, nearly shapeless jumpsuits, and encouraging people to wear them to the exclusion of all other fashion choices. Radke spends three weeks in one, and finds a surprising freedom in this particular fashion — or, anti-fashion — dictum.
5. What Is My Dog?
Kelly Conaboy | The Outline | March 20, 2018 | 8 minutes (2,081 words)
Kelly Conaboy DNA-tests her rescue dog, Peter Parker in a bid to silence a know-it-all, loudmouth schnook at the dog park who thinks he can deduce Peter’s canine heritage at a glance. In Peter’s results, Conaboy gets a pleasant surprise.