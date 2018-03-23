The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Sloane Crosley, Jason Fagone, Bronwen Dickey, Heather Radke, and Kelly Conaboy.

Sloane Crosley | The New Yorker | March 16, 2018 | 25 minutes (6,250 words)

After never knowing a moment’s privacy, Sloane Crosley finally moves into the one-bedroom apartment of her dreams in the city that never sleeps. And then she never sleeps again, because all of her windows face Jared.

Jason Fagone | San Francisco Chronicle | March 18, 2018 | 11 minutes (2,900 words)

The story of how engineers spent years trying to build software for Stephen Hawking that would preserve his distinctive robotic voice — based off of technology from 1986.

Bronwen Dickey | Popular Mechanics | March 14, 2018 | 19 minutes (4,978 words)

In Lebanon, not far from the Syrian border, a crew of volunteer slackliners tries to bring fleeting moments of magic into displaced children’s lives.

Heather Radke | The Paris Review | March 21, 2018 | 14 minutes (3,543 words)

Heather Radke writes about JUMPSUIT, a political art project by The Rational Dress Society’s Abigail Glaum-Lathbury and Maura Brewer. Glaum-Lathbury and Brewer aim to call attention to the ills of late capitalism — and to “make America rational again” — by manufacturing non-gendered, nearly shapeless jumpsuits, and encouraging people to wear them to the exclusion of all other fashion choices. Radke spends three weeks in one, and finds a surprising freedom in this particular fashion — or, anti-fashion — dictum.

Kelly Conaboy | The Outline | March 20, 2018 | 8 minutes (2,081 words)

Kelly Conaboy DNA-tests her rescue dog, Peter Parker in a bid to silence a know-it-all, loudmouth schnook at the dog park who thinks he can deduce Peter’s canine heritage at a glance. In Peter’s results, Conaboy gets a pleasant surprise.