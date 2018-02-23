The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Edith Zimmerman, Eli Saslow, William Brennan, Meredith Haggerty, and Kelly Conaboy.

* * *

Edith Zimmerman | Spiralbound | February 21, 2018

Writer and cartoonist Edith Zimmerman on how she stopped drinking.

Eli Saslow | Washington Post | February 19, 2018 | 14 minutes (3,735 words)

Rachel Crooks is one of 19 women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault. She plans to continue telling her story until something changes.

William Brennan | New York Magazine | February 21, 2018 | 26 minutes (6,745 words)

Jamison Bachman fooled roommate after roommate into believing that he was a respectful tenant who had a few pets and just needed a quiet place to stay. In reality, he was a serial squatter who drove his roommates into court and out of their homes.

Meredith Haggerty | Racked | February 20, 2018 | 29 minutes (7,250 words)

Capitalism is framed as both a choice and an inevitability. It allows the consumer to buy whatever we want, but what’s available to purchase is due to the pressures and whims of the market. “It’s about the fact that American business have choices,” writes reporter Meredith Haggerty, “and how we pretend they don’t.”

Kelly Conaboy | Vulture | February 16, 2017 | 13 minutes (3,452 words)

A look back at Bob Costa’s eye infection during the 2014 Olympics, which led to Meredith Vieira becoming the first woman to host prime-time Olympics coverage solo and countless memes.