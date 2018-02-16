The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

Allegedly Swedish journalist Kim Wall stands next to a man in the tower of the private submarine 'UC3 Nautilus' on August 10, 2017 in Copenhagen Harbor. (Peter Thompson/AFP/Getty Images)

This week, we’re sharing stories from May Jeong, Leslie Jamison, Irina Dumitrescu, Barbara Ehrenreich, and Matt Wake.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

May Jeong | WIRED | February 15, 2018 | 20 minutes (5,044 words)

Kim Wall went for a ride on a submarine, hoping to write a story about a maker of “extreme machines.” She never did. In a search for answers, May Jeong traveled to Denmark to investigate the tragic and senseless murder of her friend — a young journalist in the prime of her life.

Leslie Jamison | Virginia Quarterly Review | February 14, 2018 | 27 minutes (6,793 words)

Essayist Leslie Jamison visits the Breakup Museum in Zagreb, Croatia — created in 2003 after founders Olinka Vištica and Dražen Grubišić ended their relationship — and considers what stories are told by the objects we shared with former loved ones.

Irina Dumitrescu | Serious Eats | February 13, 2018 | 11 minutes (2,915 words)

Kitchen karma comes for Irina Dumitrescu when her son turns into the picky eater she used to be.

Barbara Ehrenreich | Granta | January 31, 2018 | 12 minutes (3,124 words)

In Typing Practice, an excerpt from her book, Living with a Wild God, Barbara Ehrenreich looks back to keeping a notebook to make sense of growing up female in a dysfunctional family. The lessons she learned offer some hope for these trying times: “But there is another possible response to the unknown and potentially menacing, and that is thinking.”

Matt Wake | LA Weekly | June 17, 2017 | 13 minutes (3,493 words)

Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin weren’t the only ones whose songwriting contributions made Appetite for Destruction one of the biggest rock records in history. Thirty years after the album’s debut, here are the stories of the two Los Angeles musicians who co-wrote two of Appetite‘s songs and contributed to the band’s legacy.