Me Too, Except I Didn’t Stay Silent

In the places I’ve worked, sexual harassment was identified as something that could destroy an organization. It was a story with consequences.

Written and illustrated by Sukjong Hong

MeToo-Hong-2MeToo-Hong-3

MeToo-Hong-4MeToo-Hong-5MeToo-Hong-6MeToo-Hong-10MeToo-Hong-11MeToo-Hong-12MeToo-Hong-13MeToo-Hong-14MeToo-Hong-15MeToo-Hong-16MeToo-Hong-17MeToo-Hong-18MeToo-Hong-19MeToo-Hong-20MeToo-Hong-21MeToo-Hong-22MeToo-Hong-23MeToo-Hong-24MeToo-Hong-25MeToo-Hong-26MeToo-Hong-27MeToo-Hong-28MeToo-Hong-29MeToo-Hong-30MeToo-Hong-31MeToo-Hong-33MeToo-Hong-34MeToo-Hong-35MeToo-Hong-36MeToo-Hong-37MeToo-Hong-38MeToo-Hong-39MeToo-Hong-40MeToo-Hong-41MeToo-Hong-42

Posted by on January 5, 2018
Categories: Commentary, Culture, Current Events, Story, Unapologetic Women
