The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Renee Montagne and Nina Martin, Michael Hobbes, Rebecca Traister, Naima Coster, and Kristen Roupenian.
Close up of mixed race woman's pregnant stomach
Jose Luis Pelaez Inc. / Getty Images

This story was funded by Longreads Members

Join and help support great storytelling

This week, we’re sharing stories from Renee Montagne and Nina Martin, Michael Hobbes, Rebecca Traister, Naima Coster, and Kristen Roupenian.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

1. Nothing Protects Black Women From Dying in Pregnancy and Childbirth

Renee Montagne, Nina Martin | ProPublica | December 7, 2017 | 30 minutes (7,708 words)

Journalists Nina Martin and Renee Montagne tell the story of Shalon Irving, an epidemiologist for CDC who got pregnant at 36 and collapsed three weeks after the birth of her child, to confront the disproportionately high rates of maternal mortality among black women in the United States.

2. Generation Screwed

Michael Hobbes | HuffPost Highline | December 14, 2017 | 36 minutes (9,000 words)

Take an epic journey through the broken safety net, compounded student debt, contracted jobs, zoning, the end of homeownership, and the hollowing out of retirement, all of which have crashed together to create an untenable present and an uncertain future for the millennial generation, which is faced with a crisis of daily living not seen since the Great Depression.

3. This Moment Isn’t (Just) About Sex. It’s Really About Work.

Rebecca Traister | New York Magazine | December 10, 2017 | 16 minutes (4,242 words)

Rebecca Traister looks below the surface of this moment in which so much sexual misconduct has been coming to light, and finds at the root of it troubling, longstanding, gender-based workplace power dynamics.

4. My Editor Was Black

Naima Coster | Catapult | December 11, 2017 | 9 minutes (2,359 words)

Debut author Naima Coster writes about her experience working with African American editor Morgan Parker on her first novel, Halsey Street, and also touches on the whiteness of publishing, and literary self-determination.

5. Cat Person

Kristen Roupenian | The New Yorker | December 4, 2017 | 28 minutes (7,200 words)

[Fiction] A young woman goes on a bad date with an older man.

December 15, 2017
Categories: Top 5
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,