The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Renee Montagne and Nina Martin, Michael Hobbes, Rebecca Traister, Naima Coster, and Kristen Roupenian.

* * *

Renee Montagne, Nina Martin | ProPublica | December 7, 2017 | 30 minutes (7,708 words)

Journalists Nina Martin and Renee Montagne tell the story of Shalon Irving, an epidemiologist for CDC who got pregnant at 36 and collapsed three weeks after the birth of her child, to confront the disproportionately high rates of maternal mortality among black women in the United States.

Michael Hobbes | HuffPost Highline | December 14, 2017 | 36 minutes (9,000 words)

Take an epic journey through the broken safety net, compounded student debt, contracted jobs, zoning, the end of homeownership, and the hollowing out of retirement, all of which have crashed together to create an untenable present and an uncertain future for the millennial generation, which is faced with a crisis of daily living not seen since the Great Depression.

Rebecca Traister | New York Magazine | December 10, 2017 | 16 minutes (4,242 words)

Rebecca Traister looks below the surface of this moment in which so much sexual misconduct has been coming to light, and finds at the root of it troubling, longstanding, gender-based workplace power dynamics.

Naima Coster | Catapult | December 11, 2017 | 9 minutes (2,359 words)

Debut author Naima Coster writes about her experience working with African American editor Morgan Parker on her first novel, Halsey Street, and also touches on the whiteness of publishing, and literary self-determination.

Kristen Roupenian | The New Yorker | December 4, 2017 | 28 minutes (7,200 words)

[Fiction] A young woman goes on a bad date with an older man.