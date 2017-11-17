Thank You For Making the 2017 Longreads Member Drive a Success

A month ago, we launched the 2017 Longreads Member Drive with the goal of raising $25,000 from readers by November 16 for our story fund. Thanks to the incredible amount of support and generosity from readers during our drive, we received $35,190 in contributions and membership subscriptions.

For every dollar given, WordPress.com matches with $3, which means we raised a grand total of $140,760 — all of which will go directly into a story fund to pay writers, photographers, illustrators, and many others who spend months working on stories for Longreads (speaking of which, have an idea for a story? Pitch us here!).

If you weren’t able to contribute during our drive and would still like to, you can always do so here.

Thank you again to all of the support you’ve given us over the years. We’ve got a lot of exciting projects coming up, including our annual year-end “best of” collection. Stay tuned!

— Mike Dang, Longreads Editor-in-chief