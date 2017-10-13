The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Ronan Farrow, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, Vivian Ho, Christopher Goffard, Kaitlyn Greenidge, and Alex Pappademas.

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

This week, we’re sharing stories from Ronan Farrow, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, Vivian Ho, Christopher Goffard, Kaitlyn Greenidge, and Alex Pappademas.

Sign up to receive this list free every Friday in your inbox.

* * *

Ronan Farrow | The New Yorker | October 10, 2017 | 31 minutes (7,850 words)

The culmination of a 10-month investigation, Ronan Farrow’s piece in The New Yorker tells the stories of 13 women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault, including three who said he raped them. Their stories are supported by interviews with 16 current and former executives and assistants at Weinstein’s companies.

Megan Twohey, Jodi Kantor | The New York Times | October 5, 2017 | 15 minutes (3,904 words)

The New York Times investigates three decades worth of sexual harassment allegations against the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The Weinstein Company’s board fired Harvey Weinstein shortly after this investigation was published.

Vivian Ho | San Francisco Chronicle | October 5, 2017 | 24 minutes (6,000 words)

Over the course of nine hours, Cecilia Lam called the police eight times to report an “escalating domestic violence” situation. Officers showed up at her apartment multiple times. So why did she die so senselessly?

Christopher Goffard | Los Angeles Times | October 8, 2017 | 84 minutes (21,000 words)

When Debra Newell met John Meehan for a first date, she thought he was handsome, and kind, but shabbily dressed, and a little strange. When they married in Las Vegas less than two months later, she kept her family in the dark. It was only after she learned about his past that she began to fear for her life, and the lives of her children.

Kaitlyn Greenidge | Lenny | October 6, 2017 | 13 minutes (3,319 words)

Novelist Kaitlyn Greenidge writes about her weekend in Chesapeake, Virginia for the 150th anniversary of the United Order of Tents, a secret society of black women established after the end of the civil war, which has long provided much needed financial and other kinds of support to black communities.

Alex Pappademas | GQ | October 3, 2017 | 18 minutes (4,656 words)

Jackie Chan is a one-man industry. Like all one-man industries, however, he relies on many, many other people. This GQ profile of Chan by Alex Pappademas introduces you to the man himself, but also to those around him: co-stars, directors, and most important of all, the Jackie Chan Stunt Team.