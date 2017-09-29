The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Caitlin Dickerson, Aaron Edwards, Alice Su, Jia Tolentino, and James Somers.
* * *
1. How Fake News Turned a Small Town Upside Town
Caitlin Dickerson | New York Times Magazine | September 26, 2017 | 23 minutes (5,800 words)
There were few details about the case because they couldn’t legally be released: The crime was a sexual assault between juveniles in Twin Falls, Idaho that involved two refugee boys and a 5-year-old girl. When Breitbart heard about the crime — and tied it to plans to allow Syrian refugees to settle in Twin Falls — the website unleashed a panic of misinformation about Muslims in Idaho that threatened to tear the town apart.
2. Long Live the Group Chat
Aaron Edwards | The Outline | September 27, 2017 | 6 minutes (1,732 words)
Aaron Edwards explores the function the group chat serves in the lives of black and brown Americans today.
3. How One Syrian Fought to the Death for a Free Internet
Alice Su | WIRED | September 27, 2017 | 15 minutes (3,830 words)
When Bassel Khartabil tried to create an open internet culture in Syria, the government executed him. Thousands of other Syrians have disappeared.
4. Gloria Allred’s Crusade
Jia Tolentino | The New Yorker | September 25, 2017 | 33 minutes (8,375 words)
A profile of iconic feminist lawyer Gloria Allred, who has played a key role in changing attitudes and legislation regarding rape and sexual assault, and is currently litigating major cases against Bill Cosby and President Donald Trump.
5. Keepers of the Secrets
James Somers | Village Voice | September 20, 2017 | 12 minutes (3,158 words)
Who are the most interesting women and men in the world? The archivists, guardians of our forgotten stories.