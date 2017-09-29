The Top 5 Longreads of the Week

This week, we’re sharing stories from Caitlin Dickerson, Aaron Edwards, Alice Su, Jia Tolentino, and James Somers.

Caitlin Dickerson | New York Times Magazine | September 26, 2017 | 23 minutes (5,800 words)

There were few details about the case because they couldn’t legally be released: The crime was a sexual assault between juveniles in Twin Falls, Idaho that involved two refugee boys and a 5-year-old girl. When Breitbart heard about the crime — and tied it to plans to allow Syrian refugees to settle in Twin Falls — the website unleashed a panic of misinformation about Muslims in Idaho that threatened to tear the town apart.

Aaron Edwards | The Outline | September 27, 2017 | 6 minutes (1,732 words)

Aaron Edwards explores the function the group chat serves in the lives of black and brown Americans today.

Alice Su | WIRED | September 27, 2017 | 15 minutes (3,830 words)

When Bassel Khartabil tried to create an open internet culture in Syria, the government executed him. Thousands of other Syrians have disappeared.

Jia Tolentino | The New Yorker | September 25, 2017 | 33 minutes (8,375 words)

A profile of iconic feminist lawyer Gloria Allred, who has played a key role in changing attitudes and legislation regarding rape and sexual assault, and is currently litigating major cases against Bill Cosby and President Donald Trump.

James Somers | Village Voice | September 20, 2017 | 12 minutes (3,158 words)

Who are the most interesting women and men in the world? The archivists, guardians of our forgotten stories.